MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Harold England by Benjamin Adams
Fashion photographer Benjamin Adams captured the handsome Harold England for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session inspired by the luxury vintage fashion in Portland Oregon. For the story Benjamin collaborated with vintage shop JOHAN, whose founder Laura Housgard was in charge of styling.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Model: Harold England
Stylist: Laura Housgard
Photographer: Benjamin Adams – @benjaminadamsf
Shop: JOHAN
Location: Downtown Portland Oregon
