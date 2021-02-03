Marvin Kivisalu, Tom & Wang Chenming Model Dunhill Eyewear 2021

Fashion house Dunhill presented their Eyewear 2021 campaign featuring models Marvin Kivisalu, Tom, and Wang Chenming lensed by fashion photographer Raffaele Cariou. In charge of styling was Elliott Smedley, with art direction from Johanna Bonnevier and Peter Ainsworth, and casting direction by Barbara Nicoli and Leila Ananna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Wendy Rowe.

“Featuring a curated selection of frames, our new eyewear collection is inspired by archival design and British pop culture icons of the 70s and 80s – Michael Caine, Brian Eno and Brian Ferry. Made in Japan to the highest specifications, the range is constructed from lightweight titanium, stainless steel and acetate, making design references throughout to House DNA and to the hardware and engineering codes that shape our heritage.⁠” – from Dunhill