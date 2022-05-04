A$AP Nast & Marcus Rashford Model LEVI’S 501 Jeans Collection

American denim brand LEVI’S enlists footballer, philanthropist and children’s activist Marcus Rashford and designer, artist, model and founding member of the legendary A$AP Mob, A$AP Nast to star in their 501® jeans – The Number That Changed Everything campaign. The campaign celebrates a denim legend and it’s place in the past, present and future of fashion. 149 years ago, Levi’s created the very first pair of Levi’s® 501® Jeans, their distinctive five-pocket design, straight fit and button fly has come to signify rule-breaking, gender-bending, wear-it-how-you-want effortlessly cool style.

“The blue jean. It’s easy to take the style staple for granted, but there’s a storied history to this casual essential and it all starts with one auspicious numeral. Mystery surrounds why “501®” was chosen, but one thing is for certain: it’s the number that changed everything. It all started with the brand’s very first collab: San Francisco wholesaler Levi Strauss and Nevada-based tailor Jacob Davis linked up to revolutionize work pants with the addition of durable rivets to make them even stronger. The denim duo patented this process on May 20, 1873, creating the blueprint for all blue jeans – and the rest is history. We now know this icon as Levi’s® 501® Jeans.” – from Levi’s