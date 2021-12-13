Discover LEVI’S X JADEN SMITH Capsule Collection

in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2021.22, Jaden Smith, Menswear

Denim brand Levi’s and designer, actor, musician and activist Jaden Smith team up for a limited-edition capsule collection that celebrates self-expression and DIY creativity. The intimate and personal collection, that reimagines classics 501® jeans and Trucker Jacket, was inspired by the custom screen printing Jaden often does in his own garage, and it captures his unconventional style. With the collection, Smith wants to spread positivity, and encourage change.

The Levi’s x Jaden Smith capsule collection was released today, December 13th.

