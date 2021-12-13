in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Louis Vuitton, Magazines

K-pop sensation BTS Covers Vogue Korea January 2021 Issue

Photographer Hyea W. Kang teams up with boy band BTS for the latest edition of Korean Vogue

K-pop superstars BTS take the cover of Vogue Korea Magazine‘s January 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling was Hajung Lee, with set design from Seoyun Choi, Ahyoung Kim, and Yehee Son, and on set production by Kyungmin Kim. Beauty is work of hair stylists Heungkwon Baek, Mujin Choi, Som Han, Haein Jang, and Naeju Park, and makeup artists Sino Choi, Dareum Kim, and Jihyun Kim. For the covers BTS members are wearing selected looks from Louis Vuitton. The January edition of Korean Vogue features 105 pages of BTS‘ editorials, interviews, and behind the scene images.

