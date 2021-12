Fashion house LOUIS VUITTON presented the Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The collection was completed and photographed before Abloh’s passing. This pre-collection is no different than the past ones, it brings commercial and wearable looks, something Virgil always said a pre-collection should contain. From grafitti suits, workwear to monogram shirts and shorts, bomber jackets, this colllection brings Abloh’s boyhood ideology.