in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Videos

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021 Men’s Sunglasses

Shawkat Sanbar, Robert Neal and More A model Louis Vuitton’s FW21 Sunglasses

LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon

Luxury house Louis Vuitton presented their Fall Winter 2021 Men’s Sunglasses with a campaign featuring Shawkat Sanbar, Robert Neal, and More A. In charge of photography was Joshua Gordon. The collection features refined lines and futuristic accents, and fuses the brand’s craftsmanship with an avant-garde design. It reimagines and pays homage to a vintage model from the Fall-Winter 2006 show.

Featuring a deep bevel design, the eye is drawn to the center of the lenses where Louis Vuitton’s signature Monogram flower is affixed with four crystals. Available in monochrome black and marbled green versions, the pure and symmetrical lines echo the architecture of the Barcelona Pavilion, which was the backdrop of the Fall-Winter 2021 Men’s show.” – from Louis Vuitton

LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
Virgil Abloh
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
Virgil Abloh
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
Virgil Abloh
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
Virgil Abloh
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
Virgil Abloh
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
Virgil Abloh
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon
Virgil Abloh
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Joshua Gordon

ad campaignseyewearFW21videos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Why Men’s Underwear Matters

Why Men’s Underwear Matters