Timo Ebbers Models N°21 Resort 2022 Menswear Collection

Discover N°21 Resort 2022 Limitless Collection presented with a lookbook starring the handsome Timo Ebbers lensed by fashion photographer Raffaele Cerulo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Simone Prusso, and makeup artist Luciano Chiarello. In charge of casting direction was Shaun Beyen. For the lookbook Timo was joined by Anna Francesca. The collection celebrates freedom, and merges the differences, while the errors and the unexpected make for a twist of attitude.

I made it so that basics mingled inventively with other worlds, different of both look and meaning… such as glamour and marine sports, from surfing to scuba diving. Using the pursuit of error, I made it so every item of clothing did not serve simply to portray the world it describes, but that it belonged to the spectrum of possibilities which open up when what we’re after is authentic freedom. – Alessandro Dell’Acqua, brand’s creative director

“Surf style shirts worn over tank tops and baggy pants mark entry into a vacation land where setting the tone are: poplin shirts in combo with “nude” pants, shirts and bermuda shorts in lightweight cotton corduroy with palm tree prints and washed out color effects, lace bowling shirts with rivet-studded collar, loose-fit lace T-shirts with lettering on front, neoprene tank tops in combo with full cotton drill pants, thick-knit sweaters in rich colors and super skinny sweaters in lightweight wool.” – from N°21