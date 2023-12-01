Luxury house Louis Vuitton, under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams, presented the Pre-Fall 2024 Men’s Collection, an exploration of lunar influence, surf culture, and global connectivity. Staged in Hong Kong SAR, the collection pays homage to multicultural influences, showcasing the LVERS philosophy that binds people worldwide.

The collection tells a story of travel and connectivity, illustrating the power of familiar wardrobe staples as they evolve across continents. From the beaches of Hawaii to the urban landscape of Hong Kong SAR, the garments convey energy and cultural exchange. Set against the moonlit backdrop of Victoria Harbour, the show unfolds along the Avenue of Stars, symbolizing cultural convergence and seafaring heritage.

Pharrell Williams channels the dandy silhouette through sailor-inspired uniforms, featuring navy suits, maritime stripes, and double-breasted coats adorned with pearl buttons. The collection embraces nautical vocabulary, with shell-embroidered varsity jackets, sweats trimmed with ship rope, and tattoos of seafarers merging with shell motifs.

Patterns familiar to sailors undergo unexpected transformations, with a new infinity LV logo lattice appearing on various garments. The collection introduces Neptune-inspired patterns, floral shirts typical of Hawaii, and denim pieces adorned with pearls and crystals, paying homage to the lakes and fishermen of Virginia.

The influence of skateboarding, a fundamental element for Pharrell Williams, is evident in scuba suits with beaded logos, linen tailoring, and tropical floral prints. The surfer wardrobe materializes in shoes, hats woven in raffia, and accessories featuring beach-inspired elements.

Louis Vuitton introduces innovative shoe designs, including the LV COBRA, a slip-on created with 3D-printing technology. This design, with a blend of textured and smooth materials, showcases the LV Monogram flower logo and is a truly zero-waste creation.

Bag icons are revitalized with the energies of sailing and surfing, featuring the new Surfing Monogram and Damier Denim 3D line. Super Vision sunglasses crafted in super-light titanium and naval accessories such as scuba berets and pearl-embroidered beanies complete the look.

The show is personified by a dynamic cast of locals, Hawaiian surfers, and global friends. The soundtrack, an original composition by Pharrell Williams x Swae Lee x Rauw Alejandro titled “Airplane Tickets,” performed live by fifty ukulele players, adds a musical dimension to the immersive experience.