Pharrell Williams Designs Louis Vuitton LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker

Louis Vuitton unveils the LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker, designed by Pharrell Williams as a highlight of the Fall Winter 2025 Men’s Collection. This release reflects a deliberate blend of streetwear influences and sophisticated dandy style, reflecting the direction set by the Men’s Creative Director. The collection offers twenty-four distinct versions of the sneaker, available for pre-order starting June 16, 2025, on louisvuitton.com and the LV App, with a full retail launch scheduled for July 10, 2025. House Ambassador Callum Turner fronts the campaign, embodying the confident and artistic vibe of the design.

The sneaker draws its name from the ultra-soft, buttery leather that covers its upper, a testament to Louis Vuitton’s precision in material selection and craftsmanship. Colorways range widely, from deep, rich hues to gentle pastels, some featuring the iconic Louis Vuitton Monogram. The design showcases the LV logo on the upper side, complemented by Pharrell Williams’ distinctive Phriendship silhouette on the tongue, a symbol linking the sneaker to its creative origins.

The LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker stands out by combining the ease and function of a running shoe with the polish of formal footwear. It challenges typical style boundaries by introducing refined craftsmanship into a sporty silhouette. Italian artisans crafted the shoe using soft leather that provides a cushioned feel, pairing it with a rubber sole engraved with a grain de riz texture inspired by the Damier motif. Additional design touches include traditional leather enchape patches and, in select models, hand-painted new bruni edges that add a unique detail.

Pharrell Williams’ silhouette on the tongue highlights the sneaker’s blend of luxury and street culture. The Fall Winter 2025 Men’s Collection reflects on the evolution of streetwear, tracing its roots from 1960s leather sneakers that brought sportswear to everyday wardrobes, through the influential hip-hop styles of the 2000s. This sneaker pays tribute to the cultural landscape that influenced Pharrell Williams and shaped his creative vision.

A hidden feature adds a playful element to the design: an embossed lobster appears on the enchape at the back of the shoe. This detail holds personal significance, recalling shared memories between the Men’s Creative Director and Nigo, the collaborator who helped develop the Fall Winter 2025 Men’s Collection, marking the first appearance of the LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker.