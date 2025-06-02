Louis Vuitton Resort 2026 Draws from British Countryside

Pharrell Williams shifts direction for Louis Vuitton Resort 2026 menswear collection, leaving behind the sun-drenched rhythm of Miami in favor of the overcast charm of England. This latest release arrives in two distinct parts, each designed for a different rhythm of life in the British countryside. Chapter one steps outside, while chapter two turns inward.

Pharrell builds the first half of the collection around exploration. Here, tailored formality meets field-ready function. The look opens with a Prince of Wales Monogram jacket and matching waistcoat, styled unexpectedly with wool shorts. The brand refers to this as “dandy tailoring,” placing British tradition front and center. Wool check coats and structured field jackets follow, along with hooded outerwear cut in camouflage tones and nylon jacquard blousons that shift the mood from rural nostalgia to utility with a twist.

This chapter carries through with a firm focus on structure. The cuts remain close to the body, layered in a way that implies movement and purpose. The designer leans into British archetypes, think barbour-like textures and hunting references, but filters them through a fashion lens that aligns with the Vuitton man’s expectations.

Chapter two retreats indoors, trading rugged silhouettes for softness. This half moves away from field jackets and into manor lounges, where polished comfort guides the styling. Three-piece grey suits in virgin wool take on a casual edge when paired with silk tops, while mixed Monogram tracksuits serve as a reminder that modern leisurewear can carry as much detail as formal attire.

Pharrell adds layers of texture without overwhelming the eye. Argyle crewneck cardigans sit beside jacquard wool jackets and nylon windbreakers, offering a mix of relaxed fits and sharp tailoring. Silk blousons and tops feature LV Emblem heraldry graphics, bringing in a decorative element that feels both rich and intentional.

Rather than referencing Britain through clichés, Pharrell uses material choices and setting to create something specific. He splits the collection by experience, what you wear when you go out into the countryside, and what you wear once you come back inside.