Chen Bolin Stars in Elle Taiwan Digital Cover Story

Actor Chen Bolin (Wilson Chen) poses for the latest digital cover story of Elle Taiwan Magazine captured by fashion photographer Mr. Triangle. In charge of styling was Joey Lin, with set design from Mimi. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mia, and makeup artist Wu Kaiting.

Always maintaining curiosity. This is a kind of… obsession for myself, perhaps? Because the times will never change for you, and you don’t necessarily have to keep up with the times, but you should understand the era. After understanding it, then choose what you want, don’t reject everything from the beginning. You cannot live with stereotypes because we were once part of that generation, and we know we definitely don’t want to become that kind of person. – Bolin on his best trait.

The best, of course, is when you have good stories to share with everyone and can experience a different life. The worst thing, I feel, is that in this world, there are many professions like Michelin chefs or silver artisans who, after practicing a skill for three or four decades, are regarded as masters. Or a 50-year-old shop whose taste has never changed—if it does, it will be criticized. However, if an actor plays the same thing for 40 years, they will be criticized for not progressing, being stuck in old tricks. So, it seems that actors cannot persist with the same approach in their profession. At different ages, you must bring different surprises and faces to the audience. How to break this boundary, use different identities and roles, as well as lines and stories, to move the audience is what I think is not the worst but the most challenging! Therefore, one must learn to be flexible, use new perspectives to absorb and digest everything. – Bolin on being an actor.

I heard a story before, although I can’t remember the details very clearly, but when the sustainability issue started to be discussed, everyone decided not to use too many chemical or synthetic materials and to use more varieties of cotton because cotton is organic, and clothes can be decomposed. However, a few years later, when the data was calculated, it turned out that the environmental cost of growing cotton was even higher, so it’s still not environmentally friendly. So my idea is simple; I think sustainability is about things that have already been manufactured, giving them to those who need them more! Second-hand, third-hand, fourth-hand… and then we think about how to represent its value. That’s why I like to go to second-hand markets. Even though the things I buy are not new, they represent a form of sustainability, they have a meaning in existence, and they stay in the lives of those who need them. – Bolin on sustainability.

Photography © Mr. Triangle for Elle Taiwan – elle.com