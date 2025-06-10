Jeremy Allen White Joins Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador

Louis Vuitton has announced Jeremy Allen White as its newest House Ambassador, bringing a fresh era of style and cultural influence for the Maison. The acclaimed American actor, known for his roles in “The Bear,” “Shameless,” and the recent film “The Iron Claw,” brings his signature authenticity and creative energy to the iconic French house.

Pharrell Williams, Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, shared his enthusiasm: “Jeremy’s got a quiet confidence and authenticity that you can’t fake. It’s effortless. At Louis Vuitton, it’s about real people who move culture forward, and Jeremy lives that. We’re proud to welcome him into the family.”

White has already made waves in Louis Vuitton, appearing in the brand’s designs at the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ edition of the MET Gala and the SAG Awards earlier this year. His refined yet approachable style, paired with a compelling on-screen presence, perfectly complements Louis Vuitton’s vision of modern masculinity, where elegance and attitude go hand in hand.

Born and raised in New York City, Jeremy Allen White’s career spans over two decades, earning him three consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Television Series for his role in “The Bear.” His artistic range, from the raw energy of “Shameless” to the introspective short film “Cornflower,” reflects a commitment to reinvention and depth, qualities that resonate with Louis Vuitton’s own legacy of innovation and artistry.

With upcoming projects including a portrayal of Bruce Springsteen in “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” White’s influence continues to grow, making him an ideal face for the Maison. This partnership marks a meeting point of craftsmanship, cultural relevance, and the evolving spirit of men’s fashion.