LOOKBOOK: LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN Fall Winter 2021.22 E-Boy Season 2 Collection, that celebrates togetherness, and explores reconnection after the lockdown. Models Lucas El Bali and Mamadou Lo star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Amit. In charge of styling was Giovanni Dario Laudicina, with casting direction from Piotr Chamier. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, makeup artist Mathias van Hooff, and manicurist Cam Tran.

