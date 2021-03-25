in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Lucas El Bali, Menswear

LOOKBOOK: LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Models Lucas El Bali and Mamadou Lo pose in Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s AW21 looks

LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Amit

Discover LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN Fall Winter 2021.22 E-Boy Season 2 Collection, that celebrates togetherness, and explores reconnection after the lockdown. Models Lucas El Bali and Mamadou Lo star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Amit. In charge of styling was Giovanni Dario Laudicina, with casting direction from Piotr Chamier. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, makeup artist Mathias van Hooff, and manicurist Cam Tran.

FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Amit
LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Amit
LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Amit
LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Amit
LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
©LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, Photography by Amit

For more looks from the collection visit designscene.net.

collectionsFW21LookbooksMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MASSIMO DUTTI

MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2021 Limited Edition Men’s Collection
William Hedden

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: William Hedden by Suki Smith