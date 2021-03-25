MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2021 Limited Edition Men’s Collection

Discover MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2021 Limited Edition Men’s campaign starring top models Tim Schuhmacher, Valentin Caron, and Tommy Vanden Meerssche lensed by fashion photographer Dan Jackson. In charge of styling was Clare Richardson, with art direction from Ben Kelway. Beauty is work of hair stylist David Harborow, and makeup artist Petros Petrohilos. Film maker Hugo Carlier directed the video.

“From the key piece that revamps a look to the most surprising inspiration, from a star fabric to the perfect cut and the most sought-after accessories. Following in the footsteps of the season’s trend for oversized pieces, must-haves in the collection include: raincoats with a wide silhouette, discreetly wide-leg trousers with hems that skim the ground, and overshirts in lightweight fabrics that reaffirm the shacket as one of the key items that can move effortlessly from winter wear to summer wear.” – from Massimo Dutti