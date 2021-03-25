in Advertising Campaigns, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign, Tim Schuhmacher, Tommy Vanden Meerssche, Videos

MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2021 Limited Edition Men’s Collection

Tim Schuhmacher, Valentin Caron and Tommy Vanden Meerssche star in Massimo Dutti Limited Edition’s SS21 campaign

MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson

Discover MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2021 Limited Edition Men’s campaign starring top models Tim Schuhmacher, Valentin Caron, and Tommy Vanden Meerssche lensed by fashion photographer Dan Jackson. In charge of styling was Clare Richardson, with art direction from Ben Kelway. Beauty is work of hair stylist David Harborow, and makeup artist Petros Petrohilos. Film maker Hugo Carlier directed the video.

From the key piece that revamps a look to the most surprising inspiration, from a star fabric to the perfect cut and the most sought-after accessories. Following in the footsteps of the season’s trend for oversized pieces, must-haves in the collection include: raincoats with a wide silhouette, discreetly wide-leg trousers with hems that skim the ground, and overshirts in lightweight fabrics that reaffirm the shacket as one of the key items that can move effortlessly from winter wear to summer wear.” – from Massimo Dutti

MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
MASSIMO DUTTI
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
Dan Jackson
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
Dan Jackson
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
Dan Jackson
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
Dan Jackson
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
Dan Jackson
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
Dan Jackson
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson
Dan Jackson
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Dan Jackson

ad campaignsMenswearSS21Top Modelsvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

See All the Looks from Raf Simons Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection
LUDOVIC DE SAINT

LOOKBOOK: LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection