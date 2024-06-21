Ludovic de Saint Sernin Reveals AW24 Campaign

Ludovic de Saint Sernin has revealed his highly anticipated AW24 campaign, titled “X: The Robert Mapplethorpe Collection,” earlier today. This captivating campaign, shot in the vibrant streets of New York City by renowned photographer Ethan James Green, perfectly captures the essence of de Saint Sernin’s latest collection.

The campaign showcases a stellar cast of models, including Angelina Kendall, Nonso Ojukwu, Sascha Rajasalu, Kirill Romanenko, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin himself. Each image exudes a bold and sensual aesthetic, paying homage to the provocative and artistic legacy of Robert Mapplethorpe.

Behind the scenes, the campaign’s impeccable casting was orchestrated by the esteemed Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis, while the art direction was masterfully handled by Lolita Jacobs and Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone. The visual impact of the campaign is further enhanced by the expert hair styling of Guido Palau and the flawless makeup artistry of Karin Westerlund.

The AW24 campaign by Ludovic de Saint Sernin highlights the designer’s innovative approach to fashion and celebrates the iconic influence of Robert Mapplethorpe, making it a standout in the fashion world.