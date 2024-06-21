Wang Yibo Joins LOEWE as Global Brand Ambassador

LOEWE is thrilled to announce the appointment of Wang Yibo as its new Global Brand Ambassador. Known for his critically acclaimed performances in film, television, and music, Wang Yibo is also a professional motorcycle racer with a substantial international following. His distinct sense of style and multifaceted talents make him an ideal representative for the brand. To mark this exciting new partnership, Wang Yibo will be attending LOEWE’s upcoming SS25 men’s runway show in Paris.

Jonathan Anderson, LOEWE’s creative director since 2013, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, ‘I’m so excited that Wang Yibo is joining the LOEWE family. Not only has he achieved global recognition as a singer and dancer, he’s also exploring new territories including acting, motorcycle racing, and fashion—we love this multifaceted approach to creativity and how much it resonates with LOEWE’s own prismatic identity.’ Under Anderson’s direction, LOEWE has been reinvented as a house focused on craft and culture, blending an intellectual yet playful approach to fashion with a bold and vibrant Spanish lifestyle.

Wang Yibo shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, ‘For me, LOEWE represents a relentless pursuit of craft and bold aesthetics. Jonathan Anderson infuses the collections with so much humor from everyday life while drawing inspiration from the art world, which creates a unique visual language. I’m looking forward to joining LOEWE and creating many more remarkable moments together.’ Known for his outstanding roles, including his nomination-worthy performance in Er Cheng’s 2023 thriller “Hidden Blade,” Wang Yibo continues to push boundaries in various creative fields.

LOEWE, established in Spain in 1846, has been a major player in the luxury fashion industry for over 176 years. The brand’s legacy is built on its unmatched expertise in leather craftsmanship and its commitment to merging traditional techniques with modern innovation. Wang Yibo’s addition to the LOEWE family aligns perfectly with the brand’s vision of combining timeless craft with contemporary culture.

This collaboration between LOEWE and Wang Yibo promises to bring fresh energy and creativity, further solidifying LOEWE’s status as a leader in the world of luxury fashion. Stay tuned for the exciting developments that this partnership will undoubtedly bring.