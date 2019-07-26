in Adrien Sahores, Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear, Videos

Adrien Sahores & Finnlay Davis Model Church’s Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Laura Jane Coulson photographed Church’s FW19 campaign Set in Notting Hill

Supermodels Adrien Sahores, Finnlay Davis, and Myrthe Bolt star in Church‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Laura Jane Coulson. In charge of styling was Jérôme André, with art direction from Marco Braga and Giuliano Federico.

Returning from their summer escapade, our CHURCH’S trio settle back in the city for the start of the season. Set in London’s iconic Notting Hill, with its backdrop of pastel coloured Victorian townhouses, wrought iron railings and chequered tiles, the scene is one of quintessential Englishness.

Discover more images + video campaign directed by Eoin McLoughlin below:

