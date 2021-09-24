Luv Resval is the Face of LANVIN Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Discover LANVIN Fall Winter 2021 campaign starring French rapper Luv Resval lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot. In charge of styling was Carlos Nazario, with creative direction from Bruno Sialelli, and image direction by Ezra Petronio. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jawara, and makeup artist Cécile Paravina. The campaign features James Rosenquist’s artwork Yellow Applause (1966), Ultra Tech (1981), Morning Sun (1963) and Through a Glass Ceiling (2004.). With FW21 campaign Lanvin challenges and celebrates today’s pop culture.