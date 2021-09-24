in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Lanvin, Menswear, Mert and Marcus

Luv Resval is the Face of LANVIN Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Photographers Mert and Marcus captured Lanvin’s FW21 campaign featuring Luv Resval

LANVIN
©LANVIN, Photography by Mert and Marcus
© 2021 James Rosenquist Foundation and James Rosenquist, Inc./Licensed by Artestar, NY.

Discover LANVIN Fall Winter 2021 campaign starring French rapper Luv Resval lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot. In charge of styling was Carlos Nazario, with creative direction from Bruno Sialelli, and image direction by Ezra Petronio. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jawara, and makeup artist Cécile Paravina. The campaign features James Rosenquist’s artwork Yellow Applause (1966), Ultra Tech (1981), Morning Sun (1963) and Through a Glass Ceiling (2004.). With FW21 campaign Lanvin challenges and celebrates today’s pop culture.

LANVIN
©LANVIN, Photography by Mert and Marcus
© 2021 James Rosenquist Foundation and James Rosenquist, Inc./Licensed by Artestar, NY.
LANVIN
©LANVIN, Photography by Mert and Marcus
© 2021 James Rosenquist Foundation and James Rosenquist, Inc./Licensed by Artestar, NY.

