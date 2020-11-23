Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Face of LV x NBA Collection

Designer Virgil Abloh merges the values of French luxury house Louis Vuitton and American sports with LV x NBA limited edition menswear capsule collection. Canadian basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stars in the campaign lensed by fashion photographer Othello Grey. In charge of styling was Drew Ferguson, with production from Carina Mak.

This collection celebrates the cultural contribution of basketball and its diverse characters, and the idea of relatability as a force of unity. – Virgil Abloh