Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Face of LV x NBA Collection

Discover Louis Vuitton’s first menswear capsule collection in partnership with the NBA

©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey

Designer Virgil Abloh merges the values of French luxury house Louis Vuitton and American sports with LV x NBA  limited edition menswear capsule collection. Canadian basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stars in the campaign lensed by fashion photographer Othello Grey. In charge of styling was Drew Ferguson, with production from Carina Mak.

©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey

This collection celebrates the cultural contribution of basketball and its diverse characters, and the idea of relatability as a force of unity. – Virgil Abloh

©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Othello Grey

