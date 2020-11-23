in DSquared2, Lookbooks, Menswear, Saverio Cardia

Performance meets Fashion: Discover Dsquared2 Winter 2020 Ski Collection

Models Alexis Chaparro and Vincent Marc star in Dsquared2 Ski lookbook

Dsquared2
©DSQUARED2

Fashion house Dsquared2 presented their Winter 2020 Ski collection with the latest lookbook featuring models Alexis Chaparro and Vincent Marc lensed by fashion photographer Saverio Cardia.

All the way up! There is no mountain high enough the newest Dsquared2 Ski Collection won’t conquer. The different pieces combine performance and fashion with modern graphics and classic retro elements. The mix adds an exciting twist and feel to the D2 Ski Collection.” – from Dsquared2

Dsquared2
©DSQUARED2
Ski Collection
©DSQUARED2
Ski Collection
©DSQUARED2
Ski Collection
©DSQUARED2

