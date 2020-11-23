Fashion house Dsquared2 presented their Winter 2020 Ski collection with the latest lookbook featuring models Alexis Chaparro and Vincent Marc lensed by fashion photographer Saverio Cardia.

RELATED: DSQUARED2 FW20 UNDERWEAR COLLECTION

“All the way up! There is no mountain high enough the newest Dsquared2 Ski Collection won’t conquer. The different pieces combine performance and fashion with modern graphics and classic retro elements. The mix adds an exciting twist and feel to the D2 Ski Collection.” – from Dsquared2