Kit Butler, Waris Ahluwalia & Robert Montgomery Model Mango Holiday 2019 Collection

Discover Mango’s Holiday 2019 campaign captured by photographer Cass Bird

© MANGO

Supermodel Kit Butler teams up with Waris Ahluwalia, Robert Montgomery, Jemima Jones, Quentin Jones, Greta Bellamacina, Sofía Sánchez de Betak, and Hikari Yokoyama for Mango‘s Intimate Dinner Holiday 2019 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Cass Bird.

I think that people aren´t meant to be alone, so it´s what helps us when things are difficult. You need a community to help you celebrate. You don´t really celebrate on your own.” – Waris Ahluwalia

“I enjoy my winter holidays taking nice walks, going out, seeing all my friends, catching up with people I haven’t seen… But also, coming home to a nice warm fire with the family.” – Kit Butler

