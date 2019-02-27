Patrick Schwarzenegger & Luke Stedman Model Mango SS19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Ben Weller captured Mango Man‘s Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign featuring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Luke Stedman.

“The SS19 collection consolidates Mango’s commitment to contemporary style and elaborate fabrics. This season offers a smart casual style mixing denim, safari or surfer trends with neutral colours such as off-white, cream and khaki.

Timeless garments such as oversized trench coats or belted field jackets to combine with a simple T-shirt or Hawaiian shirts and check trousers. Through the collection Mango is also introducing its first washable suit, featuring easy-care fabrics that can be cleaned and ironed at home. The range of accessories offers polarised and vintage-inspired sunglasses as well as smart sneakers made of 100% leather.“





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.