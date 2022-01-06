in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear

Discover MARNI the Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection

Marni and artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess team up for the Year of the Tiger collection

MARNI
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino

Fashion house MARNI and Venezuelan artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess collaborated on the Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection that features limited series of ready-to-wear looks and accessories. The collection brings iterations of a naively-drawn tiger on varsity cardigans and organic cotton hoodies, and it’s also emblazoned on the brand’s signature bowling shirts. The unmistakable tiger skin inspired the bold graphicism of colorful mohair knits. The collection, that celebrates the Chinese New Year, fuses Marni‘s free spirit with Suarez’s imaginative world.

MARNI
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
MARNI
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
MARNI
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
MARNI
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
MARNI
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
Menswear
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
Menswear
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
Menswear
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
Menswear
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
Menswear
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
Menswear
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino
Menswear
©MARNI, Photography by Alessio Costantino

ad campaignsMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Discover Louis Vuitton’s New Runner Tatic Trainer
Li Yifeng

Li Yifeng Models PRADA Action in the Year Of the Tiger Collection