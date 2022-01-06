Discover MARNI the Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection

Fashion house MARNI and Venezuelan artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess collaborated on the Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection that features limited series of ready-to-wear looks and accessories. The collection brings iterations of a naively-drawn tiger on varsity cardigans and organic cotton hoodies, and it’s also emblazoned on the brand’s signature bowling shirts. The unmistakable tiger skin inspired the bold graphicism of colorful mohair knits. The collection, that celebrates the Chinese New Year, fuses Marni‘s free spirit with Suarez’s imaginative world.