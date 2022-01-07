Li Yifeng Models PRADA Action in the Year Of the Tiger Collection

Italian fashion house PRADA enlists actor and singer Li Yifeng (Evan Li) to star in their Action in the Year Of the Tiger campaign lensed by fashion photographer Liu Song. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi. The campaign, set in an evocative red space, explores spontaneous interaction with the viewers. To raise awareness, Prada also launched project dedicated to safeguarding tigers, one of the species at greatest risk of extinction.

“The Prada Group is also contributing to the conservation of endangered Amur tiger by making a donation to ‘Walking with Tiger and Leopard’ Programme of China Green Foundation. The programme will share information of wildlife and biodiversity with the public by high-tech monitoring methods, and improve the awareness of tiger and leopard conservation by environmental education in order to create an ‘Eden of Big Cats’ allowing tigers to live in harmony with humans.” – from Prada