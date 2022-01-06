Discover Louis Vuitton’s New Runner Tatic Trainer

Discover Louis Vuitton‘s new iconic trainer, the LV Runner Tatic. A new addition to the iconic family of Louis Vuitton trainers, Runner Tatic is inspired by the running spirit and smooth curves of the 90s and is the most flexible, technical and agile in the collection.

The green model is offered exclusively in Miami, in the very first Men’s store in the United States dedicated entirely to men’s collections. This new location, situated in the Design District, will be the second Louis Vuitton Men’s store in the world, after the first opened in Shibuya, Tokyo, last year.

It’s meticulously constructed from heatsealed mesh and suede calf-leather, using the minimum amount of stitching necessary. The shoe features finely detailed, reflective Monogram flowers, adding further vibrancy. A new iconic statement piece with a dynamic, fresh appeal, the LV Runner Tatic complements every look in the Spring/Summer 2022 collection. – from Louis Vuitton.

This ultra-collector’s piece will be joined by five new versions, in January, featuring contrasting colours (blue, mocha, white…) or a monochrome bias (black). These five alternative colourways incorporate the same materials, as well as a Louis Vuitton label on the tongue. They also sport a new dynamic, contrasting LV signature embroidered on the side.