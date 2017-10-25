Northern Traveler: Jeremy Dufour & Xavier Buestel for Massimo Dutti FW17

Top models Jeremy Dufour and Xavier Buestel team up for Massimo Dutti‘s latest Fall Winter 2017.18 The Northern Traveler menswear lookbook. In charge of photography was Ana Busto, with styling from Jesus Cicero.

“Few looks are as sensitive when capturing the energy of the moment. Winds of the north, bleak landscapes, pure nature… Temperatures drop and pieces exuding warmth combine for an exercise in balanced, perfect harmony.

Silhouettes are entirely redefined in warm fabrics and experimental volumes – the formula that makes for daring, cutting-edge looks. Warm, high-quality fabrics like knit and wool create exquisite-to-the-touch pieces in restrained hues – the epitome of modern comfort.“





