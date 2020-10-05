PFW: AMI Menswear Spring Summer 2021 by Alexandre Mattiussi

In only a few seasons AMI has turned into one of the most closely watched Parisian brands on the rise. Thus Creative Director and Founder Alexandre Mattiussi found importance in celebrating Paris in this difficult year for all of us as well as the fashion industry.

The new collection defines essential menswear wardrobe shaped with the understated Parisian luxury in mind.

After his open-air runway show in Paris, Alexandre Mattiussi shared with the pess:

Paris is AMI’s hometown, and an essential part of its DNA. For SS21, I really wanted to put Paris in the spotlight, its beauty, its energy. Showing our collection by the Seine, the heart of Paris, is somehow symbolic. I believe that a fashion show will always remain the most magical rendez-vous to present a collection… and this one was a celebration of Paris and its inhabitants: a community in the largest sense, whom we wanted to involve in the show, among the models, in the audience. AMI is anchored in real life: I wanted to highlight the human need to be social, to meet and interact, with a message of hope.

Mattiussi and his team while creating a summer wardrobe also paid attention to outerwear. AMI trench coats quickly turn into a must-have pieces of the season.

Models walking the show Ahmad Kontar, Amalia Vairelli, Ana Jorge, Arthur Gosse, Assa Baradji, Audrey Marnay, Aurelie Giraud, Baptiste Radufe, Bianca O’brien, Brahim Hassan, Cheikh Kebe, Clement Chabernaud, Etienne de Testa, Felix Gesnouin, Fernando Lindez, Georgina Grenville, Irene Guarenas, Jason Harderwijk, Jeranimo van Russel, Joseph Leux, Lea de La Bouraliere, Mahamadou Diaoune, Mamadou Diagne, Michelle Gutknecht, Morgane Dubled, Nina Fresneau, Ruben Boa, Serena Sy, Shanelle Nyasiase, Sid Oudainia Beaulieu, Swati Eck, Teo Comon, Virginia Liang, Yacine Keita, and Yilan Hua.

Discover all the looks from AMI Paris Spring Summer 2021 menswear collection presented during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week in our gallery:

With all the necessary Covid19 precautions the brand also invited a slew of celebrity guests. Frontlined by actress Maisie Williams, singing sensations Mahmood and Kiddy Smile as well as MMSCENE cover star Manu Rios. Celebrating the new season with AMI were also Emmanuelle Béart, Christine and the Queens, Jean Charles de Castelbajac, Nicky Doll, Sami Outalbali, Axel Auriant, Maxence Danet Fauvel, Germain Louvet, Karidja Toure, Lionel Erdogan, Anaïde Rozam, Lison Daniel, Dustin Muchuvitz, Nicolas Lecourt Mansion, Nicolas Maury, Simon Buret, Shaïn Boumedine, Daniel Roseberry, Jeremy O Harris, Jibril and Jalan Durimel and Abi Berdanoth amongst others. The guests were clad in the first looks from the SS21 collection. Find out who else attended the show in our gallery:

Full collection including the womenswear looks is available on DESIGNSCENE.net.