Brioni Menswear Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Brioni menswear takes the spotlight amongst the sartorial taken collections thanks to the dedication of its creative director Norbert Stumpfl and his team.

Lightness is something that Brioni has always been the epitome of, but with their collection for Spring Summer 2024, they elevate this trait to a whole new level. The wearer is given the opportunity to genuinely shine and exhibit their personality by virtue of the fact that each clothing exudes an air of easy flair and comfort. It is a collection that gracefully integrates fashion into everyday life without any difficulty, adjusting to any circumstance with ease. Brioni is renowned for its painstaking handwork and attention to detail, both of which are reflected in the supple construction of each item. Each seam, dart, and stitch is beautifully performed, contributing to the flexible construction of each piece.

During the current Milano fashion week, Brioni is introducing their new collection to the press in the form of a stunningly shot lookbook. The Brioni menswear lookbook stars three of the most gorgeous top models in the industry such as Arthur Gosse, Jonas Mason, and Luke Cousins.

In the middle of this urban open-air setting, the collection exudes a jubilant sense of weightlessness and a careless nonchalance. The clothing convey a feeling of casual flair and are painted in colors that are reminiscent of Rome’s rich past, but the colors have been desaturated to represent the attitude of the present. As Brioni menswear reimagines formalwear with a softer touch, the tailoring adopts a more relaxed fit and structure, with broader volumes and hollowed shoulders, while staying perfect in workmanship. This is in keeping with the brand’s overall aesthetic. This meticulous attention to detail in tailoring is also present in the collection of leisurewear and sportswear.

Additionally, tailored blazers and jackets, duster coats, trench coats, blousons, bombers, shirts, and polos all exude the same polished elegance. Nubuck leather and suede are given a light-hearted treatment, which highlights the preciousness and adaptability of the materials by highlighting how soft and weightless they are. As night falls, lightness takes on a subdued shimmer, which adorns dinner jackets with shawl collars made of silk and smoking jackets with peak lapels featuring jigsaw jacquards. Even the most precious fabrics, woven on historic looms, are delicately handled during the production process, resulting in a harmonious assortment that comprises wools, linens, twills, and silks that have been overdyed and washed. Sandals and narrow loafers are used to finish off the outfits, and they provide a touch of refinement with an air of ease.

This season, the creative director of Brioni, Norbert Stumpfl, takes the label’s distinctive airiness to an even higher level, therefore effortlessly expressing the spirit of a man’s journey. The collection beautifully symbolizes a sense of relief and a change in perspective, inviting us to observe the world from above, free from the limits of gravity, and it does so by encouraging us to view the world from above. Nevertheless, in spite of this absence of weight, there is still a certain gravity that persists, imbuing the designs with a transient vitality that perfectly captures the here and now. The presentation itself shows this fresh viewpoint by having visitors go to the top level of an imposing building. Once there, the guests are greeted with a breath-taking aerial view of the city that is illuminated by the surrounding light.

The Spring Summer 2024 collection by Brioni encompasses a circularity of intents, a fluidity that encourages new viewpoints, and a lightness that continues to be at the collection’s foundation. It is a collection that deftly combines the past and the present, therefore launching a brand-new age of modern menswear.

Brioni is a prestigious luxury fashion brand that was established in 1945 and has a long and illustrious history. As a result of Brioni’s unrivaled experience in tailoring, the brand has become synonymous with the Italian craftsmanship and classic beauty that the country is known for. The dedication of the company to producing high-quality goods can be seen in each and every item they design since they seek exhaustively for the highest-quality raw materials and then painstakingly craft the products by hand in their own ateliers. Brioni continues to push the frontiers of the art of tailoring while keeping their everlasting devotion to unmatched workmanship with each new collection that they release.

Additionally, the brand also took the momentum to present the latest accompanying looks from the Brioni Donna collection – the womenswear line debuted little over 6 months ago and you can now see more of the new looks on our DSCENE magazine’s review page.

Words by DSCENE Editor Zarko Davinic