Parker Van Noord, Rafael Mieses & Liam Kelly Model Massimo Dutti SS20 Looks

Discover Massimo Dutti’s Spring Summer 2020 the Limited Edition Collection

Massimo Dutti
©Massimo Dutti, Photography by Claudia Knoepfel

Fashion photographer Claudia Knoepfel captured Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2020 the Limited Edition collection lookbook featuring top models Parker Van Noord, Rafael Mieses and Liam Kelly.

