Matthew Hitt Models Theory Holiday 2017 Collection

Top model Matthew Hitt teams up with fashion photography duo Ungano + Agriodimas at See Management for Theory‘s Holiday 2017 collection lookbook. Styling is work of Taylor McNeill, with set design from Julia Wagner, and art direction by Jane Page Herman. In charge of beauty were makeup artist Stevie Huynh and hair stylist Edward Lampley. For the session Matthew was joined by Amanda Googe.

Discover more looks + videos bellow:





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com