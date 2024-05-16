Fashion house Calvin Klein has launched its Monochromatic Summer 2024 collection, a refined line that underscores the brand’s signature contemporary minimalism. Designed in a cohesive shade of white, the collection offers an array of menswear and womenswear, including new styles in light white denim and iconic underwear in breathable cotton and sensual lace.

This season’s collection reinvigorates Calvin Klein’s approach to soft tailoring, introducing lightweight summer textures and effortless silhouettes that blend for both casual and sophisticated looks. The use of light hues and effortless fabrics throughout the collection embodies an overstated understatement, promoting a sense of confidence and ease that is synonymous with the brand.

Photographed by Josh Olins, the accompanying campaign features actor Micheal Ward and supermodel Vittoria Ceretti. Capturing the invigorating energy of the summer season, the campaign portrays a vibrant summer in the city, using the white palette against New York’s textured backdrop. The soft lighting and minimal tone-on-tone styling highlight the collection’s simplicity, energy, and sensuality, aligning perfectly with the season’s warmth. In charge of styling was Ludivine Poiblanc, with beauty from hair stylist Jimmy Paul, makeup artist Sally Branka, and groomer Johnnie Sapong.

When asked about the Calvin Klein Monochromatic Summer campaign, Michael Ward responded by highlighting the familiarity of modeling compared to his work in film and television. He mentioned the complexity of portraying oneself in modeling and the importance of working with a creative team. Ward praised the openness and uniqueness of the Calvin Klein shoot’s creative team, emphasizing his enjoyment of playing music during photoshoots to enhance the atmosphere and express himself more freely.

The collection, now available in Calvin Klein stores and online, is set to redefine summer fashion with its unique blend of minimalism and contemporary elegance.