Tom Holland is the Face of PRADA Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Photographer David Sims captured Prada’s SS22 campaign starring actor Tom Holland

©PRADA, Photography by David Sims

Luxury house PRADA unveiled their Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring Spider-man star Tom Holland lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi.

The power of acting is to draw on a well of personal experience to convey a mood, an emotion and feeling that, while fiction, borrows its fact from the performer’s own humanity. These images cement minute actions and reactions, close and gentle moments – the rapport between garment and body, gestures of dressing and undressing alive within the imagery. Instead of a cinematic panorama, Holland is portrayed via portraits, intimate and real.” – From Prada

©PRADA, Photography by David Sims
©PRADA, Photography by David Sims
©PRADA, Photography by David Sims
©PRADA, Photography by David Sims
©PRADA, Photography by David Sims
©PRADA, Photography by David Sims

