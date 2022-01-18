Tom Holland is the Face of PRADA Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Luxury house PRADA unveiled their Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring Spider-man star Tom Holland lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi.

“The power of acting is to draw on a well of personal experience to convey a mood, an emotion and feeling that, while fiction, borrows its fact from the performer’s own humanity. These images cement minute actions and reactions, close and gentle moments – the rapport between garment and body, gestures of dressing and undressing alive within the imagery. Instead of a cinematic panorama, Holland is portrayed via portraits, intimate and real.” – From Prada