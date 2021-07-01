PFW: NAMACHEKO Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover NAMACHEKO Spring Summer 2022 The Ugly Swan Collection, that adds a twist to Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling fairy tale, presented with a digital fashion show on June 26th, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designer Dilan Lurr explores an idea of the Ugly Ducking turning into The Ugly Swan, and the worthiness of ugliness.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“So, there is much to be said for the collection’s tackling of colors and patterns that seem garish, bright, of the wrong era, or otherwise out-of-place, otherwise ugly ducklings among (ugly) swans. This collection sees the swan for the duckling, the duckling for the swan. It sees Natalie Portman in Padmé Amidala in the Queen of Naboo, and Anakin (or his braid, at least) in Darth Vader. By seeing in dualities and never binaries, there can be a condition in which the Other is loved as such and not obliterated in favor of the Self, or remade, godlike, in the image of the Self. Above all, an awareness of ugliness is a form of belief, a kind of futurity, for in ugliness is the possibility that ugliness will not change and become a swan and that instead repressive structures that insist on beauty and not-beauty will finally collapse.“- from Namacheko