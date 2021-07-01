PFW: DOUBLET Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover DOUBLET Spring Summer 2022 My Way Collection, presented with a runway show held on June 27th, during the last day the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection is made of environment-friendly materials, and it explores rebellious punk style. Hiromu Shirasaka was in charge of show’s creative direction, with set design from Kulo, and styling by Demi Demu. Beauty is work of hair stylists Kunio Kohzaki and Natsumi Ebiko, and makeup artist Ebara.

