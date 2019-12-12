Top models Mark Vanderloo, Alton Mason, and James Turlington team up with fashion photographer Cass Bird for ETRO‘s We are All Nomads Spring Summer 2020 campaign. In charge of styling was George Cortina, with creative direction from Macs Iotti, and casting direction by Piegiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Esther Langham, and makeup artist Romy Soleimani.

“Travel, according to ETRO, is more about the journey than the destination; it is about discovering the unseen, be it nature or culture; it is about a quest for personal and cultural freedom. As all nomads, which means as human beings, no one will be the same once the travel is over, if it ever is.“

Courtesy of © ETRO

