Brazilian top model Gui Fedrizzi at DT Model Management takes the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s 20th edition with The Final Frontier story captured by fashion photographers F&G. Grooming is work of beauty artist Miho Suzuki using Oribe.

In charge of styling was Francis Ocon, who for the session selected looks and accessories from Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, H&M, Paraval, B James, Zara, Pskaufman, Calvin Klein, Lanvin, Gucci, Micheal Ngo, Prada, Danielle Leigh Davis, Kenneth Barlis, Avnah, Burberry, Adidas, Asos, Mister Triple X, Apple, Givenchy, Fendi, Gap, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, and Balenziaga.

Discover more of the story bellow – plus unseen outtakes from the shoot published exclusively online:





Shirt: Calvin Klein Tie: Lanvin Blazer: Gucci Knit Sweat Shirt: Paraval at Maison Prive Motorcycle Jacket: Vintage at La Maison De Fashion Metallic Fur Jacket: Micheal Ngo at the Archive sShowroom Pants: Prada Shoes: Pskaufman at Etcetera Los Angeles

Shirt: Zara Tie Salvatore Ferragamo Vest: Saint Laurent Blazer: H&M Pants: H&M Faux Fur Coat: Vintage Jacket at La Maison De Fashion

Shirt: H&M Tie: Gucci Belt: Asos Denim Jacket: Gap Jacket: Alpha Industries Pants: Asos Shoes: Pskaufman t aEtcetera Los Angeles Bag: Louis Vuitton

Shirt: Gap Tie: Gucci Blazer Jacket: Joyce Pilarsky at the Archives Showroom Pants: Ted Baker Silver Jacket: Micheal Ngo at the Archives Showroom Puffy Jacket: Guess

Shirt: Gap Tie: H&M Orange Jacket: Paraval at Maison Prive Faux Fur Jacket: Vintage Jacket at La Maison De Fashion Clear Coat: Amazon Pants: H&M Watch: Apple

Photographer: F&G – www.fgpix.com

Stylist: Francis Ocon

Grooming: Miho Suzuki using Oribe

Model: Gui Fedrizzi at DT Model Management

