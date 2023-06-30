Fashion brand OUEST PARIS presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection named A Storm is Coming during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores escapism, breaking free from the city’s boundaries and the mundane rituals that bind us. Seeking refuge in the mountains, where joy awaits and the turbulent world can be forgotten. The brand celebrates the power of life, the allure of diverse bodies, the discovery of sexuality, and the unfettered expression of movement, rejoicing in the essence of existence itself. For the season, craftsmanship takes the spotlight, highlighting the importance of transparency and the satisfying touch of materials. The sun-faded denim clashes with space-age nylon. For the collection, designer Arthur Robert blends utilitarian workwear with uninhibited hedonism.

Fashion photographer Maximilian Mair captured the lookbook featuring Silvano, Felipe, Anthony, Enzo, Bilel, Yannick, Gaetan, Valentin, Dylan, Mathis, Isaac, Matys, Abdu, Simon, Maxime, Alexis, Paul, and Williane. In charge of styling was Adrian Bernal, with set design and production from Obo, and casting direction by Brice Compagnon at Casting Office.

Discover every look from the Ouest Paris Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below: