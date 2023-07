The handsome Emiliano Marku stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Labros Tyrlis. In charge of styling was Elpida Palaiogianni, with beauty from hair stylist Andriani Eva Matheou, and makeup artist Zacharenia Kanataki.

For the story Emiliano is wearing selected pieces from Urban, Zara, Rats Vintage, Versace, Virginia Tzioti, Levi’s, Dickies, Mango, and Ofthalmos.

Photographer: Labros Tyrlis – @labrostyrlis

Fashion Stylist: Elpida Palaiogianni

Hair Stylist: Andriani Eva Matheou

Makeup Artist: Zacharenia Kanataki

Model: Emiliano Marku