MMSCENE GUIDE: How to Resell Nike Dunks

Designed for the floor but taking the streets by storm, the Nike Dunk sneakers return with perfectly flashed overlays and original team colors. With their classic basketball design, these sneakers bring retro eighties style, while their fitted, shallow opening allows you to take your game anywhere in maximum comfort. In the past few years, the sneakers gained a lot of popularity due to its simple yet effective design. Coming in so many colours, it is easy for everyone to choose their favorite Nike Dunks, but of course the most popular ones are Panda dunks. The classic black and white style won the hearts of every sneakerhead, so much that they became the hardest shoe to find. That being said, the reseller market for this shoe became huge.

MMSCENE team digs deep into the ways you can resell your Dunks. Read below to find out:

How to Get Inventory

The first step of this process is very important, and that is to research the market. The best way to do this is through the famous sneaker apps, which will give you every information you need, from the style offerings, prices to the upcoming releases. The informations will provide you with important information, which will surely be helpful for your reselling journey. Of course, when we’re talking about Nike, everything you need to know about the latest launches, hottest events and exclusive releases is located on their SNKRS app. The app is Nike’s main channel for its high-demand, limited-release shoes and the insider info behind them, such as their design inspiration, drawings and more. You can also find worthy informations on the Nike offical app, which will provide you with the available items, and unique personalized experience.

If you can’t find the info’s you need here, you can always turn to the retail sites like Foot Locker and Finish Line. Foot Locker is one of the most popular retailers, famous for its multi brand stores all around the world. In the past few years, both Foot Locker and Finish Line have been active in updating sneakerheads on the brand new releases, their release dates and retail prices.

Which Platform to Use

How to resell dunks is one of the most talked about questions in the past few years. We already mentioned about how popular they are, so many people try to make money on them or simply get rid of an old pair to buy new one. When doing so, it’s important to know through which platforms you can sell your Dunks the quickest. One of the best platforms to do so is of course GOAT. A leading force in everything streetwear. The platform was the house of second hand finds from its founding, and today its one of the biggest platforms for retail and reselling luxury and streetwear items. Following this narrowly specified platform, we have eBay, which is known almost to everybody around the world for its various offerings and the possibility of selling almost everything. All you need to do is write a catchy description, post some good photos of your dunks and you’re good to go. Last, but not least, we have StockX, which is also specialising in reselling apparel, footwear and more. Their market is surely a place where you can find and sell every pair possible, and be sure that is going to the right person.

Of course, reselling through this platforms is not free of charge. Each one of them has it’s own seller fees. At GOAT, the seller fees depends on your location and the address associated with your seller account, starting off from 5$. eBay handles the seller fees diffrently, they will charge you the seller fee of 8% on total amount of sale only if your sneakers are over 150$. And StockX asks for a 10% of your selling price. Of course, if you’re trying to sell more pairs, the prices also vary following the amounts of products.

How to Make Money Reselling Dunks

Its obvious that these days the retro pieces are even more expensive than ever, so if you’re an owner of one of these sneakers, you should know that their value is increasing every day. For example the Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Paris’ debuted in 2002, with a not so expensive price, and today they are reaching a price of almost 20000$. Rumor has it 202 pairs were produced, each featuring original artwork by Bernard Buffet. Following them are Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘NYC Pigeon’ which were sold for 200$ in 2005, and now you can cop them for 11,965$. Crazy, right?

And the final step of selling, is of course, buying yourself a new pair of Dunks. We prepared some of the upcoming releases that will surely get your attention. Nike Dunk Low ‘Gym Red’ is dropping on November 8th, bringing the familiar two-tone design that recalls the original ‘Be True to Your School’ series from 1985. Halloween dunks were released ahead of the spooky holiday set to happen on October 31st, with a fitting color combination in honor of spooky season. And our last pick is the Dunk Low ‘UCLA’ set to release on October 25th, dressed in a familiar two-tone palette inspired by the Bruins of Los Angeles. Selling or buying, the Dunks will always stay a sneakerhead favorite.