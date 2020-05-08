in Lookbooks, Menswear, Models 1, Paul Smith, Spring Summer 2020, Supa Model Management

Josef Ptacek, Lawrence & Mo M’bengue for Paul Smith Summer Tailoring 2020

Photographer Baud Postma captured Paul Smith’s SS20 Tailoring lookbook featuring Josef Ptacek, Lawrence and Mo M’bengue

Paul Smith
©Paul Smith, Photography by Baud Postma

Models Josef Ptacek, Lawrence, and Mo M’bengue star in Paul Smith‘s Summer Tailoring 2020 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Baud Postma. In charge of styling and art direction was Mitchell Belk, assisted by Georgia Thompson. Grooming is work of beauty artist Michael Harding.

Tailoring for spring/summer ’20 comes in soft silhouettes and relaxed fits that provide smart yet comfortable options for your everyday wardrobe. Classic tailoring can be matched with printed shirts or sporty nylon layers to offer a subtle modern twist on your daily uniform.

