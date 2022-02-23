in Fall Winter 2022.23, London Fashion Week Men's, Menswear

LFW: ROBYN LYNCH Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

For the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, Robyn Lynch was inspired by Irish refrences and culture

©ROBYN LYNCH

Dublin born menswear designer ROBYN LYNCH presented her Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on February 19th, during the recently finished London Fashion Week. The collection explores Irish references and culture with a modern touch. For the season the designer was inspired by her collaboration with American sportswear company Columbia, and by their use of fabrication and technology. The collection includes 10 upcycled jackets created in collaboration with Columbia, all made from deadstock materials. For the collection Lynch also reimagined her dad’s vintage Dublin football jerseys as high-tech knit looks.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

©ROBYN LYNCH
©ROBYN LYNCH
©ROBYN LYNCH
©ROBYN LYNCH
©ROBYN LYNCH
©ROBYN LYNCH

FW22LFWMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MFW: PENCE 1979 Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection