LFW: ROBYN LYNCH Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Dublin born menswear designer ROBYN LYNCH presented her Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on February 19th, during the recently finished London Fashion Week. The collection explores Irish references and culture with a modern touch. For the season the designer was inspired by her collaboration with American sportswear company Columbia, and by their use of fabrication and technology. The collection includes 10 upcycled jackets created in collaboration with Columbia, all made from deadstock materials. For the collection Lynch also reimagined her dad’s vintage Dublin football jerseys as high-tech knit looks.