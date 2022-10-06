Off-White Becomes AC Milan’s Style and Culture Curator

Luxury fashion house Off-White joins forces with Italian football club AC Milan to create a positive change through shared values, action and sport. As the club’s official Style and Culture Curator, Off White™ will intersect its legacy as an unapologetic disruptor with AC Milan’s standing as one of the most innovative clubs in the football industry. This union is a celebration of humanity and has a tangible commitment to using one’s platform to generate positive change with a clear claim that embodies it all: WEAR YOUR HEART ON YOUR SLEEVE.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Expressed in a progressive pledge centered on being human, strengthened by courage, and fueled by passion, the commitment builds upon the “I Support” vernacular introduced by Off-White™ founder Virgil Abloh in 2020. It declares each partner’s support for a great spectrum of aspirational ideals and the collective human experience. A vision that perfectly aligns with AC Milan’s values and style expressed in the Club’s RespAct manifesto for social equity, equality and inclusivity, which reiterates the Rossoneri’s commitment to sharing the positive values of sports and tackling all forms of prejudice and discrimination. Connecting new and diverse generations, the combined pledges – and the uniforms, themselves – evocatively advocate for “wearing your heart on your sleeve.” Challenging players and public alike, to boldly and freely express ideals and be unafraid of standing up for change and personal beliefs every single day. – from Off-White

Using the values and power of sport, Fondazione Milan, through their ‘Sport For Change’ program, works to provide young people – especially the most vulnerable and those in poverty – the opportunity to grow and develop their talents. Beyond their communal ethos, Off-White™ and AC Milan share an international heritage and reach, as an American brand born in Italy, distributed worldwide and an American-owned Italian football club, with global renown.

Discover the uniforms worn for the Champions League clash against Chelsea FC in London: