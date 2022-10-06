Emanuel Dostine & Sebastien White Model PRADA LINEA ROSSA

Luxury house PRADA unveiled its LINEA ROSSA Fall Winter 2022 campaign starring Emanuel Dostine and Sebastien White captured by fashion photographer Norbert Schoerner. The campaign highlights endless mood of wanderlust, ceaseless movement between different poles. The collection, that fuses the brand’s minimalistic style with high-performance sportswear, features pieces for both mountain terrains and urban ecosystems.

“The imagery reflects the identity of the Linea Rossa collection, the interlacing of different universes, racing between one reality and another. Pieces draw on winter sports – the streamlining and padded protection of skiwear, translated to metropolitan clothes recalibrated for city living. Fabrics are designed to adapt to differing locales, to new demands – mixes of nylon, techno-knit and Prada Extreme-Tex form chassis around the body, achieving delicate balance between disparate elements, fluctuating temperatures, and the demands of the everyday.” – from Prada