MFW: PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion designer PHILIPP PLEIN presented the Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection with a show held on February 25th, during the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. The show begins and the noise of 20 motorbikes sponsored by Yamaha accompanies the entrance of the models. Cowboys and cowgirls enter the scene as if in a contemporary western movie: they are ready to ride the catwalk. It is a western world where chrome, colours, and prints from the collection blend together. The models embody characters who transport the western world into a punk rock key as reinterpreted by Philipp Plein, giving it a contemporary and maximalist twist.

I found the inspiration for my new collection driving across the US, merging the western vibe into a punk rock interpretation. I wanted to create a collection that was synonymous with maximalism, energy, and full of hyper feminine elevated details! It’s my way to celebrate AW23, crafting a selection of looks for people who love to be wild and free! – Philipp Plein

Comprised of 80 looks divided between menswear and womenswear, the new collection is a tribute to the designer’s trademark aesthetic. The Plein man is a rock cowboy. A cyber punk reimagining of the iconic figure, Texas meets Los Angeles. Tailored denim combines with chromatic florals, studs and crystals, and accessories in gold and an iridescent silver mix. Softly sparkling boots, maxi bags, and eyewear made under license from De Rigo complete every outfit. A sensual and daring cowgirl is accompanied by tailored denim mini skirts, animalier bomber jackets in leopard print, floral prints in shades of purple, as well as fringed jumpsuits and leather jackets. Silver boots form a must-have component of the look, with long lame tweed dresses perfectly completing the collection.