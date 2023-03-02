MFW: United Colors of Benetton Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion house United Colors of Benetton unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 Collection, that focuses on wearability and material, on February 25th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection titled Infinity sum up the brand’s generational history and transform the linearity of time into an endless cycle of products, values and aesthetics. It plays with tailoring while staying faithful to knitwear, and it explores the tension between the purity of the shapes and the richness of the decorations. For the season, designer Andrea Incontri celebrates the brand’s industrial heritage.

FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS

“Colours and prints contrast with the clean, precise cuts, in a continuous variation that starts with black and white – fullness and void – and ends in grey and mirrored silver. Neutral colours serve as the extremes of an endless space of Benetton polychromy represented in the collection by seven saturated shades: ultramarine blue, primrose yellow, emerald green, hot pink, rosewood red, wisteria, orange flame. Chromatic metamorphosis drives the evolution of the show, in a rhythm marked by symbols, geometric shapes and patterns whose serial repetition replicates the cycles of nature and industrial production. The organic and spontaneous nature of the former is represented by the show’s main figurative themes: the rabbit, the flower and the mushroom. These are then transformed into stylized designs for jacquard inserts, prints and patterns enlivened by opposing complementary colours which then combine in horizontal and regimental stripes, tending towards infinity, and in perfect circles that create increasingly smaller, psychedelic optical motifs, repeated until they take shape in a sphere associated with mouths and hands, in a three-dimensionality suspended as in a frame.” – from United Colors of Benetton