in Fall Winter 2023.24, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Videos

MASSIMO DUTTI STUDIO MEN DROP 06

Model Dante Scheck poses in Massimo Dutti’s Studio FW23 looks

MASSIMO DUTTI STUDIO MEN
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Robbie Lawrence

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI unveiled its STUDIO MEN DROP 06 Fall Winter 2023 Collection that captures the essence of contemporary style with a minimal palette and modern design. It brings strength and mystery, purity and light. Fashion photographer Robbie Lawrence captured the story featuring the handsome Dante Scheck, represented by Rapture Management. In charge of video direction was David J Adams.

For the session Dante is wearing the collection’s key pieces such as nappa leather overshirt, straight-fit selvedge jeans, relaxed fit short sleeve cotton t-shirt, wide fit poplin trousers, micro twill cotton overshirt, cotton blend zip-up jacket, darted tapered fit trousers, denim overshirt with pockets, cotton-silk blend polo sweater, and relaxed fit cotton shirt.

MASSIMO DUTTI STUDIO MEN
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Robbie Lawrence
MASSIMO DUTTI STUDIO MEN
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Robbie Lawrence
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Robbie Lawrence
Menswear
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Robbie Lawrence

fw23LookbooksMenswearvideos

Maison Margiela x Pendleton Co-Ed 2023 Collaborative Collection
ZARA Pre-Fall 2023

Seasonal Staples: ZARA Pre-Fall 2023 Collection