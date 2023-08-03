MASSIMO DUTTI STUDIO MEN DROP 06

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI unveiled its STUDIO MEN DROP 06 Fall Winter 2023 Collection that captures the essence of contemporary style with a minimal palette and modern design. It brings strength and mystery, purity and light. Fashion photographer Robbie Lawrence captured the story featuring the handsome Dante Scheck, represented by Rapture Management. In charge of video direction was David J Adams.

For the session Dante is wearing the collection’s key pieces such as nappa leather overshirt, straight-fit selvedge jeans, relaxed fit short sleeve cotton t-shirt, wide fit poplin trousers, micro twill cotton overshirt, cotton blend zip-up jacket, darted tapered fit trousers, denim overshirt with pockets, cotton-silk blend polo sweater, and relaxed fit cotton shirt.