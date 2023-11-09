Discover Brioni Wintertime Capsule Collection

in Brioni, Fall Winter 2023.24, Lookbooks, Menswear

Fashion house Brioni presented its Wintertime Capsule collection that emerges as a sartorial retreat into the essence of the cold season, designed for the modern man who embodies ease and sophistication. The capsule’s color scheme brings serene neutrality, featuring a range of whites from snow to cream, introducing an atmosphere of calm and comforting elegance.

The collection highlights a tactile sense of comfort, with each piece inviting warmth and a lightness of being. This approach to winter wear is a statement of freedom. The essence of Brioni’s sartorial expertise is evident in the monochromatic minimalism that serves practicality and undeniable style.

With a focus on gentle tailoring, the garments adopt deconstructed silhouettes that do not compromise on aesthetics or functionality. The selection makes use of refined fabrics designed to stand up to winter’s rigor, all while maintaining the timeless appeal that is quintessentially Brioni.

Key pieces include the iconic car coat, reimagined in plush shearling, and the Yangir cashmere double-breasted overcoat, which showcases the classic Brioni craftsmanship. Both pieces resonate with the label’s heritage yet are distinctly modern. For a more casual take, the capsule introduces a sporty down puffer vest, perfect for versatile layering from day to night.

The Plume suit is a nod to sartorial innovation, crafted in ivory silk gabardine; it boasts an ultra-lightweight jacket and a relaxed fit that defines an effortless aesthetic. The knitwear in the collection is a tactile dream, spun from the softest cashmere, sometimes blended with silk, to ensure warmth in the coldest moments.

Casual pieces are not forgotten, with leisure trousers and denim providing sophisticated comfort. The accessories palette diverges slightly, with deeper browns that offer a harmonious contrast, featuring hand-crafted details that underscore Brioni’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship.

