in Advertising Campaigns, Arnaldo Anaya Lucca, I LOVE models Milano, Menswear, Premium Models, Ralph Lauren, Supa Model Management

POLO RALPH LAUREN Heritage Icons Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Photographer Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca and model Djairo Mulder team up for Polo Ralph Lauren

POLO RALPH LAUREN
©POLO RALPH LAUREN, Photography by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

Fashion brand POLO RALPH LAUREN presented their Heritage Icons Pre-Fall 2022 collection with a campaign starring the handsome Djairo Mulder lensed by photographer Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca. In charge of creative direction was Scott Rudin, with art direction from Joel Lazo, and production by Moxie Productions. Styling is work of Danny Espinosa, with set design from Abigail de Moraes and Tim Gehling, casting direction by Caroline Moxley, and hair and grooming by beauty artist Dennis DeVoy.

POLO RALPH LAUREN
©POLO RALPH LAUREN, Photography by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca
POLO RALPH LAUREN
©POLO RALPH LAUREN, Photography by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca
Djairo Mulder
©POLO RALPH LAUREN, Photography by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca
Djairo Mulder
©POLO RALPH LAUREN, Photography by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca
Djairo Mulder
©POLO RALPH LAUREN, Photography by Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca

ad campaignsMenswear

Jamie Campbell Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower Covers Wonderland Autumn 2022 Issue
Neo Hou

Neo Hou is the Cover Star of Grazia China August 2022 Issue