POLO RALPH LAUREN Heritage Icons Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Fashion brand POLO RALPH LAUREN presented their Heritage Icons Pre-Fall 2022 collection with a campaign starring the handsome Djairo Mulder lensed by photographer Arnaldo Anaya-Lucca. In charge of creative direction was Scott Rudin, with art direction from Joel Lazo, and production by Moxie Productions. Styling is work of Danny Espinosa, with set design from Abigail de Moraes and Tim Gehling, casting direction by Caroline Moxley, and hair and grooming by beauty artist Dennis DeVoy.