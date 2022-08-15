Fashion brand POLO RALPH LAUREN presented their US Open 2022 Capsule Collection with a campaign starring models Niyo Malik and Indira Scott captured by photographer Sharif Hamza. The collection that celebrates the brand’s love of tennis, brings both on- and off-court looks featuring the US Open‘s official logo and the Polo‘s signature Pony. It fuses style with comfort. This year’s US Open will begin on Monday, August 29th, and end on Sunday, September 11th.

The US Open has always meant so much more than just a tennis tournament. This year more than ever, its traditions of sportsmanship and style inspire a special kind of passion in both players and spectators. We are endlessly proud to be part of its history by dressing on-court ball crew and officials since 2005. – Ralph Lauren